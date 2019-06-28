InVertigo playing The Last Drop Saturday night

InVertigo, from Calgary, is playing The Last Drop on Saturday. (Submitted)

One of Revelstoke’s favourite original and tribute bands, InVertigo, from Calgary, is returning to play downtown Saturday to help celebrate the long weekend, and it’s free!

Two of their musicians have been here this week on acoustic guitar and keyboards which was great to hear in a quiet setting but now it’s time for the whole band to join them and turn up the volume with a few amazing electric sets.

If you haven’t seen these guys during their high energy winter performances I highly recommend making it down to the Last Drop when they will hit the stage from 10 p.m. till closing.

Shaddy, their guitarist, and Reed, on vocals, would have been rich and famous if they grew up in California before DJ’s became popular when rock n roll bands were more in demand.

These two guys are so talented plus have a great group behind them with Duncan on bass / back up vocals and Keystone on drums.

Their song lists include terrific originals plus incredible covers of Guns & Roses, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Stone Temple Pilots and many other bands from the early days.

You can watch Netflix or post on social media anytime so instead during the holiday break get off the couch this weekend and come experience one of the best rock roll bands to play downtown in recent years to help support live music in Revelstoke you won’t be disappointed.

 

