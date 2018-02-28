Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Just for Kicks will showcase its first ballet production in Revelstoke this weekend.

The dance studio is bringing The Little Mermaid to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage.

With elaborate costumes and tunes from the Disney hit, the production looks like it will be a crowd-pleaser.

Rebecca Grabinsky stars as Ariel, with Gabriel Fleming as Eric and Alexi Mostert as Ursula.

An evening show on March 4 has sold out, but the studio has added a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Tickets for the matinee will be available at the community centre starting Wednesday after 4 p.m.

We attended the dress rehearsal last weekend. Check out photos below:

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel and Gabriel Fleming as Eric dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel and Gabriel Fleming as Eric dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

From left: Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel, Pearl Practico as Scuttle and Loren Morabito as Flounder, dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. From left: Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel, Pearl Practico as Scuttle and Loren Morabito as Flounder, dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The mermaid sisters during a dress rehearsal. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) The sisters during a dress rehearsal.

Alexi Mostert as Ursula. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Alexi Mostert as Ursula.

Flounder (Loren Morabito) performs alongside the sisters during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Flounder (Loren Morabito) performs alongside the sisters during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid.

Emma Mair strikes a pose during the chef scene. Just for Kicks dancers took part in a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Little Mermaid ballet production. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Emma Mair strikes a pose during the chef scene. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Alexi Mostert (Ursula), Haley Callaghan (Jetsam) and Aza Deschamps (Flotsam) steal Ariel’s voice during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Alexi Mostert (Ursula) , Haley Callaghan (Jetsam) and Aza Deschamps (Flotsam) steal Ariel’s voice during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sara Supinen as Sebastian dances during the love boat scene. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Sara Supinen as Sebastian dances during the love boat scene of Just for Kicks’ Little Mermaid ballet. The cast had a dress rehearsal on Feb. 25 in preparation for their big show day on March 4. The evening show has sold out, but tickets are being sold at the Revelstoke Community Centre for a matinee. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)