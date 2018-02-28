Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel performs with the sailors during a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Just for Kicks will showcase its first ballet production in Revelstoke this weekend.

The dance studio is bringing The Little Mermaid to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage.

With elaborate costumes and tunes from the Disney hit, the production looks like it will be a crowd-pleaser.

Rebecca Grabinsky stars as Ariel, with Gabriel Fleming as Eric and Alexi Mostert as Ursula.

An evening show on March 4 has sold out, but the studio has added a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Tickets for the matinee will be available at the community centre starting Wednesday after 4 p.m.

We attended the dress rehearsal last weekend. Check out photos below:

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel and Gabriel Fleming as Eric dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel and Gabriel Fleming as Eric dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

From left: Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel, Pearl Practico as Scuttle and Loren Morabito as Flounder, dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. From left: Rebecca Grabinsky as Ariel, Pearl Practico as Scuttle and Loren Morabito as Flounder, dance in a dress rehearsal for Just For Kick’s Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The mermaid sisters during a dress rehearsal. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) The sisters during a dress rehearsal.

Alexi Mostert as Ursula. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Alexi Mostert as Ursula.

Flounder (Loren Morabito) performs alongside the sisters during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Flounder (Loren Morabito) performs alongside the sisters during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid.

Emma Mair strikes a pose during the chef scene. Just for Kicks dancers took part in a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Little Mermaid ballet production. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Emma Mair strikes a pose during the chef scene. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Alexi Mostert (Ursula), Haley Callaghan (Jetsam) and Aza Deschamps (Flotsam) steal Ariel’s voice during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Alexi Mostert (Ursula) , Haley Callaghan (Jetsam) and Aza Deschamps (Flotsam) steal Ariel’s voice during a dress rehearsal for the Little Mermaid. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sara Supinen as Sebastian dances during the love boat scene. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review) Sara Supinen as Sebastian dances during the love boat scene of Just for Kicks’ Little Mermaid ballet. The cast had a dress rehearsal on Feb. 25 in preparation for their big show day on March 4. The evening show has sold out, but tickets are being sold at the Revelstoke Community Centre for a matinee. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Rebecca Grabinsky jumps over Urusula. Rebecca Grabinsky (Ariel) leaps over Alexi Mostert (Urusula).

Previous story
Bringing stories to life

Just Posted

Feb. 28 Editorial Cartoon

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 reopens near Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway had closed Tuesday afternoon due to high avalanche hazard

Revelstoke students brush shoulders with Michelle Obama

Revelstoke Secondary School Students Alexandra Roberts, Anna Kampman, Emalyn Adam, and Community Connections Councillor Sheena Bell, were hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Heavy snow brings risk and reward for snowmobilers

Backcountry enthusiasts urged to check weather and avalanche forecasts before setting out

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Russia reinstated into Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests at Pyeongchang

Minor hockey investigates after N-word allegedly used on B.C. ice

Kamloops family files complaint about conduct of teenaged Salmon Arm hockey player

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Most Read

  • Bringing stories to life

    Art centre project to join recordings of area First Nations stories with visual art

  • Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

    Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production