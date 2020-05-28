Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

Rock the Lake was to take place from Aug. 7-9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Rock the Lake organizers have formally announced that this year’s music festival has been postponed and rescheduled for August 6 to 8, 2021.

The announcement comes after many people took to the festival’s Facebook page to voice their displeasure over the lack of communication the festival has been giving ticket holders. Unlike most festivals, organizers had yet to decide on what was to happen, whether they would refund the tickets or honour the tickets at a later date.

For about a month and a half, the festival had not provided any updates, until organizers released a statement on Facebook on May 11.

“We do understand the concern, as well we are aware of the news. This event is not currently cancelled,” read the statement.

“We, however, have to comply and follow all rules laid out for us via the promoters. It is their show and the money belongs to the artist since tickets purchased are final sale, this is a unique circumstance. Until we have received direction from the promoter as well. The promoter is aksing patrons to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. By direction of the promoter we are not to do any refunds at this time.”

READ MORE: Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite province’s ban on large gatherings

On Wednesday, May 28, Rock the Lake organizers finally gave some clarity to ticket holders.

“We understand this is a challenging time for many in our community and the decision to reschedule Rock the Lake for 2021 will allow us to provide a safe experience and environment for our guests, artists, team and partners,” said GSL group president and CEO Graham S. Lee.

“We believe in the power of live music to bring people together and look forward to seeing everyone for another fantastic weekend of classic rock in 2021.”

All previously purchased passes will be honoured for the new dates and will be automatically transferred to next year’s event. For refunds please email info@selectyourtickets.com or call the Select Your Tickets Box Office at 250-762-5050 before June 30, 2020, after which all tickets will be non-refundable and honoured for the new dates.

To receive more information regarding Rock the Lake and events at Prospera Place, sign-up to become a Select Your Tickets Insider by visiting this link.

READ MORE: Okanagan rapper feeds the need amid Strange Times

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Live music