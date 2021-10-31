Live audience returns to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Beyond the Pond played their first Revelstoke show, Oct. 30, opening for Carmanah. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke’s Al Lee, dressed as Elvis, was the other opening act Oct. 30. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Live audiences returned to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 30.

With Kiki the Eco Elf taking to the stage to entertain families earlier in the day and Carmanah sending the crowd into the night with The Fiddle Song, it was a joyous reintroduction to live music in Revelstoke.

Opening for Carmanah, who travelled in from the coast, were local musicians Beyond the Pond, in their first ever show and Al Lee, who came on stage dressed as Elvis.

Oct. 30 marked the beginning of Arts Revelstoke’s Revy. Live fall performance series.

The next show features local favourite Shred Kelly on Nov. 27 and God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Christmas Special, on Dec. 10.

For more information go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revy-live

