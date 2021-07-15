Live music coming to Queen Elizabeth Park Saturday nights

Starting July 24, the Saturday Guerrilla Gigs will be relocated to Queen Elizabeth Park, no tickets necessary.

The shows, which started last year, took place in secret locations around the area, with a limited number of tickets available due to COVID restrictions.

This year Arts Revelstoke added a second night of shows every week, the Wednesday shows will continue in various locations as planned. Tickets are on sale two days before the event.

People attending the shows at Queen Elizabeth Park are asked to leave pets at home. There will be no smoking or alcohol permitted. Seating will not be provided but people are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

The shows will be from 6-8 p.m. every Saturday from July 24- Aug. 21. Washrooms will be available.

July 17 – May Davis

July 21 – Pharis & Jason Romero

July 24 (Saturday)– Shred Kelly

July 28 – Wyatt C. Louis

July 31 (Saturday)– Harry Manx

Aug. 4 – Chicken-Like Birds

Aug. 7 (Saturday)– Celeigh Cardinal

Aug. 11– Small Town Artillery

Aug. 14 (Saturday)– Moontricks

Aug. 18 – Under the Rocks

Aug. 21 (Saturday)– Leila Neverland

Aug. 25 – Jill Barber

