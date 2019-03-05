Long Walk Short Dock returned to Revelstoke last Friday

Andy Siegel

Last Friday night was the highly anticipated return of the one of the best DJ’s to ever play in town, Long Walk Short Dock at Traverse.

He is an extremely high energy, original talent who has been invited to play at Shambhala Music Festival and is not your typical DJ but an entirely different niche of musician called a Live Performing Artist.

This show was the first stop for Long Walk Short Dock on his spring Tour promoting the new album How Long Can You Just Pretend being released April 15.

Next up he’s heading to Squamish, Nanaimo, Victoria, Tofino, Vancouver, Nelson, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. You will not be disappointed if looking to get your fix for high energy dance music with a mind blowing visual experience.

This genre of DJ is unique in Canada compared to those who spin records or play tunes of bands off pre recorded song lists because his performances are not only musically stimulating to the ears but also a visual experience possibly unlike any live show you have ever seen in your life.

Friday’s night performance was not only an incredible musical experience but also visually stimulating thanks to Tim at Rim Visuals from Vancouver adding eye popping colorful video screens surrounding and in front of the stage.

The Traverse dance floor was packed for the entire show with great energy that did not stop pumping till the last song of the evening, as in past Long Walk Short Dock shows in Revelstoke the crowd came out in full support of this exceptional Live Performing Artist because to label him just a DJ would be a total injustice. His show is much more complex and fascinating than any DJ I’ve seen in the last 20 years on all my music tours around Canada and the United States.

The first time I saw Long Walk Short Dock was at the Regent Bar & Grill in Revelstoke many years ago his first time playing downtown, it didn’t take me long to recognize he is not only incredibly passionate about playing his music but also invigorating the audience with his physical approach and enthusiasm. Pumping out original amazing songs he writes and records himself with his high energy attitude, long curly hair and black gloves I was at first not sure what to make of this unique musician. Once I gave him a chance it didn’t take me long to appreciate his show which I thought it was one of the unique musical/visual performances I’d ever seen in my life.

When I contacted Dave King to ask a few questions for this show review he was kind enough to get right back to me and schedule a late night conversation. I was immediately surprised how intelligent and personable he sounded on the phone not what I expected from someone who blows me away with his unreal enthusiasm every time I’ve attended one of his performances. I felt like I was speaking to a professor of music education for a university not a DJ who has ballistic energy on stage.

How did you first get started as a DJ?

“I got into this totally by accident and don’t exactly fit into band land or DJ land, I’m basically a one man band playing everything I write. I could probably be more marketable and make my career easier by following the typical DJ stereotype but I’m actually a Live Performing Artist recording all my own music in the studio utilizing synthesizers. My genre of music is not well known in Canada but is very popular in other countries, Berlin, Germany for example has a huge scene.”

Where did you come up with the idea for the visual side of your performance?

“I have a high energy show and wanted to add another element to it so hired a visual guy Rim Visuals from Vancouver who currently works with Skinny Puppy & Download. Using video screens integrated with my live vocals and synthesizers I can trigger each section of songs with the ability to control 8/16th bar sections using clock and timing data for each pop. The visuals we’re using are entirely different from my last show in Revelstoke, now we’re using two taller thinner screens to achieve a 3D effect.”

What’s your impression of Revelstoke and interior BC from playing here many times over the years?

“I’ve had great shows in Revelstoke because Kootenay towns always have something fun going on, people are either biking, skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing, hiking, or sledding so they like to go out after and do some fun crazy shit. There’s lots of kids in towns like Revelstoke who have a unique energy because it’s a melting pot of people from all over the world who are here for winter; Aussies and Kiwis, Canadians, Europeans, Japanese and the United States. For artists like me who want to get their career going it’s great exposure, I’m always surprised to see so many downloads of my music on Soundcloud from countries I’ve never been to.”

How did you come up with the name Long Walk Short Dock?

“It comes from an ironic sense of hilariously good or bad luck. I wrote a song about a character who had hilarious bad luck in a funny G rated way to explain ‘hey why don’t you do this’ basically making fun of myself. I needed a name for one of my earlier performances so used this at a show and it stuck ever since.”

