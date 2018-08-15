LUNA Q&A: Isabelle Kirouac

Meet the artists of LUNA Noctural Art & Wonder coming to Revelstoke Sept. 29

Isabelle Kirouac will be performing an original work informed by our practice of Contact Improvisation, contemporary dance, acrobatic stilts and clowning at LUNA in Revelstoke on Sept. 29. (Submitted)

Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder is coming up in Sept. 29 in Revelstoke.

See everyday spaces transformed in the night at the second annual LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder in Revelstoke Sept. 29.

The arts festival brings creativity and energy to the streets of Revelstoke. Visitors have six hours to discover over 40 art installations selectively places within the downtown core, enhanced with music, food, performances and business events.

Installations may appear in shop windows, empty spaces, alleyways and unexpected places as the familiar is transformed into something new and fantastic.

Isabelle Kirouac is an artist based in Vancouver who will be sharing a creation at LUNA.

Tell us about the art you create. What mediums do you use? What is your style?

Habitats, the piece I will be presenting in collaboration with Nayana Fielkov, is an original work informed by our practice of Contact Improvisation, contemporary dance, acrobatic stilts and clowning.

How has your art changed over the years?

I’ve been dancing since I was a kid. I started working as a performer while touring the U.S.A. and Canadian West Coast with the company Body Research in 2005.

In 2007, I joined the Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater Company, learned acrobatic stilts and toured internationally.

Our stilt shows were inspired East European physical theatre, Contact Improvisation and butoh.

I left the company in 2012 to start creating my own work.

I was inspired to further develop the choreographic possibilities that stilts offer.

I co-created Habitats with Nayana Fielkov, who brought her character work and clowning experience into the creative process.

I am still curious about the challenges and possibilities that stilts bring.

I am planning a new creation in 2019, called Third Space, a trio between two contemporary dancers, one stilter and designed objects.

What inspires your creations?

Life, home, migration, the poetic of the senses, the spaces in between.

I don’t really think artists need to be inspired. The artistic work emerges from the process of working.

“Things will grow out of the activity itself and you will — through work — bump into other possibilities and kick open other doors that you would never have dreamt of if you were just sitting around looking for a great ‘art idea’.”

I find this liberating.

If you could have coffee with one artist, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

John Berger, one of the writers that touches me the most. He died just a year ago. I would be curious to ask him about his experience of death.

