Musaic Vocal Ensemble to perform in Penticton and Summerland

VOCAL ENSEMBLE Musaic Vocal Ensemble will perform winter and Christmas music at concerts on Dec 13 and 14. The vocal ensemble was formed in Summerland 25 years ago. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Musaic Vocal Ensemble will present winter and Christmas music for Penticton and Summerland audiences at upcoming concerts.

The concerts will include a range of music from the swing and celebration of Go Tell It On The Mountain to the the beauty and intensity of Tchaikovsky’s Cherubic Hymn, and the traditional We Saw Three Ships.

Musicians will include pianist Dennis Nordlund, cellist Holly McCallum and harpist Debi Johnson.

A special feature will be a five-song set for choir, piano and cello by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel, entitled A Winter Day. The text of each piece recounts a different part of a Canadian winter day – from cold early morning dawn, through to the setting of the sun at the end of the day, but certainly not forgetting a bit of crazy tobogganing down a snowy hill part way through the day.

The performances will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Penticton United Church and on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.musaicvocalensemble.ca.

The Musaic Vocal Ensemble formed 25 years ago in Summerland and performs throughout the Okanagan Valley.

