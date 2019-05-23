Yuk Yuks Comedian Cedric Newmann is coming to Vernon Sunday, May 26 to entertain at a fundraiser at The Kal. (Submitted Photo)

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

An army of support continues to grow behind a young Vernon woman battling leukemia.

Sue Folliott, a multi media marketing consultant at The Morning Star, is just over half-way through phase two of chemotherapy treatments at Vancouver General Hospital.

“I have good days and I have bad days. I miss my home in Vernon, I miss my family, and I miss all my friends. But I know that where I am is the best place to be as I’m getting the best treatment to beat this disease.,” said Sue, who has to live in the area for at least a year while undergoing treatment.

See: Army of support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

As Sue and her husband Jake, who works at Okanagan Spring, deal with the emotional toll, friends and family are trying to ease the financial burden.

A special fundraiser is set for Sunday, May 26 at The Kal Pub from 3-11 p.m. The all-afternoon event features Yuk Yuks Comedian Cedric Newman coming all the way from Toronto as well as entertainment from the original Young’Uns players (who are getting together for the gig), as well as The Dirt, The Noble Crew and Spare Parts. An impressive silent auction will also be set up, with everything from gift certificates to jerseys and a two-night stay at the Tigh Na Mara Resort in Parksville. Throughout the afternoon, 50/50 tickets will be sold and raffle tickets. All this, plus burger and a beer for $20, with all profits going directly to Sue and Jake.

“Doctors are pretty sure that I will eventually need a bone marrow transplant down the road,” said Sue, who is grateful her brother has been confirmed as a match. “I was not in remission after the first round so I will have another bone marrow biopsy done in three to four weeks to find out if I’m in remission or not after this phase.”

Meanwhile, she has been struggling with bad headaches caused from the spinal taps being performed in this phase.

“They eject spinal fluid and send for testing to make sure that the leukemia hasn’t spread to the brain and then they inject chemo right after. This month I had four scheduled, two more to go. The first two tests came back clear so the leukemia hasn’t spread to the brain.”

Sue is blessed to have her husband Jake with her through it all.

“I’m super thankful that we can be here together to support each other to get through this difficult time in our lives.”

But there’s something else Sue has needed – blood.

See: Urgent need for Kelowna, Vernon blood donors

“With my chemo treatments my hemoglobin and platelet counts go down so I’ve needed six blood transfusions and one platelet transfusion so far.”

With that in mind, she reminds everyone about the importance of giving blood. There are open blood donor appointments at Trinity United Church Wednesday, May 29 through to Friday, May 31, or visit blood.ca to book an appointment.

Additional silent auction items are still being sought, and can be dropped off any time at Vernon Kia.

For tickets, donations and general information call 250-540-5600 or email jfolliott@hotmail.com for e-transfers for tickets and donations.

For those who purchased raffle tickets, watch the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page for a live video of the winners being drawn by Sue soon!

See also: Evening Among the Angels returns

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Sue Folliott, 39 of Vernon, is battling leukemia in Vancouver. Friends and family are rallying to support her with a fundraiser May 26 at The Kal. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed
Next story
The diverse ambitions of Canadian star of Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ remake

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Most Read