Country singer Gord Bamford at his charity classic tournament at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club. (File photo - Western News)

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

The biggest NHL alumni event to hit the Okanagan in years is only weeks away and organizers are busy making sure the South Okanagan Pics & Sticks Charity Event comes off without a hitch.

They are also advising people wanting tickets to the charity hockey event or to play alongside hockey greats on the links and listen to Canadian country music stars, to get busy as well.

Tickets to the charity hockey game — $16 each — can be purchased at local participating businesses, through minor hockey teams, or directly online at.https://www.soec.ca/event/south-okanagan-pics-sticks-charity-hockey-game/

There are also sponsorship opportunities available for South Okanagan businesses and organizations.

Becoming a sponsor gives organizations tickets to the hockey game, access to spots in the charity golf tournament and seats at the banquet dinner and concert featuring Canadian country music stars Gord Bamford, Dallas Smith, Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee.

There are spots available for local business people and individuals to play in the charity hockey game.

Check out the sponsorship packages for this opportunity. To learn more, visit gordbamfordfoundation.com.

Hosted by Bamford and Edmonton Oilers alumni and former NHL player Kevin Primeau, now an Osoyoos realtor, the May 15-16 event will give fans the opportunity to play alongside other former NHLers like Glenn Anderson, Chris Joseph, Marty McSorley, Ron Low and country music’s Smith, Pritchett and Brownlee — on the ice and on the golf course.

The event encompasses the entire South Okanagan, with much of the festivities to be held at Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip — including a golf tournament, banquet and concert featuring the country music stars — golfing at the Sonora Dunes Golf Course and the charity hockey game slated for the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Proceeds raised will be returned to the South Okanagan community through local efforts undertaken by several other provincial and national charities, among them Spirit of the Game, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, Make A Wish BC & Yukon and Basics for Babies.

South Okanagan minor hockey is also benefitting. Teams from Osoyoos to West Kelowna are selling tickets to the event — and raising money for their programs by earning $6 for each ticket sold.

READ ALSO: Country singer brings sports and music together for fundraiser

One of the teams selling tickets will be invited to participate in the charity hockey game. Local minor hockey will also benefit with scholarships awarded to local youth.These scholarships will be in honour of the families who were impacted by the Humboldt tragedy.

Five additional teams will be invited to a private autograph session featuring the NHL Alumni.

 

