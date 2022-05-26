North Okanagan extra recalls Liotta chats

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta (far right) was part of the cast of the movie Blackway, filmed in Enderby and the North Okanagan in 2014. (File photo)

Todd Petersen worked on the film Blackway with Liotta, who died May 26. The movie was shot in and around Enderby

Ray Liotta loved the North Okanagan.

That’s one of the memories Enderby’s Todd Petersen shared in discussing the sudden passing of the Hollywood star, who graced the region with Sir Anthony Hopkins and Julia Stiles in 2014 to film the movie Blackway.

Petersen was an extra in the film, produced by fellow Enderby resident Rick Dugdale, operator of Enderby Entertainment.

Liotta died in his sleep Thursday, May 26, at age 67, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

“I talked to him a couple of times,” recalled Petersen. “He was very accommodating, very nice. Very easy to chat with. We talked a bit about different things but it was clear he loved our area.”

Liotta played the title character, Blackway, a former cop turned crime lord who stalks and harasses Stiles’ character.

The movie had its world premier at the Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby on June 2, 2016, and debuted a week later in Vernon at the Towne Theatre.

Liotta is best known for his role as Henry Hill in the classic film Goodfellas, and for portraying (Shoeless) Joe Jackson in the baseball blockbuster Field of Dreams.

