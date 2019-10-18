North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

The Ghost Tours of Vernon are a local Halloween institution, returning this year with two unique offerings.

The haunted downtown tour will run for only four evenings, Oct. 27-30, while the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch will run on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

“Both tours offer the same mix of humour, supernatural and macabre history but while the downtown tour covers a lot of ground and history, the O’Keefe tour focuses on the ranch and even provides the opportunities to go into some of the buildings,” said host Gabriel David Sumegi Newman, with a smirk.

The downtown tours leave at 7 p.m. from the steps of the Vernon Museum.

It is an outdoor walking tour and runs rain or shine—or snow—so dress appropriately.

The ticket price is $10 for those over the age of 12 and $5 for those 12 and under (cash only).

No reservations are necessary unless you want to book a private tour for 20 or more.

Tickets for the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch are $20 and only available from ticketseller.ca

For more information contact Newman at 250-260-8757 or ghosttours@shaw.ca.

READ MORE: Three screams for Vernon’s corn maze

READ MORE: Ghosts of Vernon explored

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Just Posted

Province funding $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

The money is available through applications for the next three years

Regional district approves proposed Revelstoke adventure park

Ammendments to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw were needed

Expect rain for the rest of the day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Showers. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to… Continue reading

Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Revelstoke elementary students cast votes in mock election

Begbie View and Arrow Heights Elementary took part in the vote

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Most Read