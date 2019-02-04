Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

Left to right: Friends Steve Abbey, Tyler Lamb, Andy Hamilton, who was at his eight Okanagan Fest of Ale and Jeff Henderson enjoying the event at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Brennan Phillips/Western News

With 70 days to go until the opening of the 24th Annual Fest of Ale in Penticton, the full list of the 70 participating breweries and ciders has been revealed.

“This is a record number of participants for us” said John Cruickshank, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, in a news release. “Of the participating breweries, 15 are new to the event, six will be featuring craft cider, and many will be offering new seasonal releases, collaborations and beers created especially for the festival. The group is a nicely balanced mix of returning favourites, new, and soon to be up and running breweries from neighborhoods across the province and we can’t wait to welcome them to the Okanagan in April.”

A favourite for patrons and participants alike for over 20 years, the festival takes place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from April 12 and 13 and features over 200 craft beers, cask ales and artisanal ciders.

Related: Early Jump on 2019 Okanagan Fest of Ale tickets

Guests of the festival can also look forward to fresh local food, with many restaurateurs incorporating a craft inspired twist on their dishes, a brewing education station, photo booth, an onsite pop-up liquor store and live entertainment both indoors and out. The Best Team Tee Contest is back and will run over both days with prizes and bragging rights up for grabs.

In addition to the two-day main event, there are a number craft themed events taking place around the town including a seminar with tastings by Joe Wiebe hosted by Bad Tattoo, followed by the return of Strange Brews at the Craft Corner Kitchen on April 11; Beer Themed Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro on April 12 and 13; Murderers Row, a Cask Event at the Kettle Valley Station Pub on April 13; the Hair of the Dog buffet brunch at the Barking Parrot, and free live music at Cannery Brewing on April 14.

“Interest in this year’s event has been phenomenal so far with early ticket sales up 70 per cent over this time last year,” said Cruickshank. “Hotels are also reporting an significant increase in package sales; if you are planning to join us we encourage you to buy your tickets soon as not to miss your chance to sip, savour and celebrate the best in B.C. craft beer and cider at the 2019 Okanagan Fest of Ale.”

Related: Penticton among top beer cities in Canada

Last year saw over 5,000 attendees come to Penticton for the 2018 Fest of Ale. The organizers are expecting this year to be a full house, and advise to buy your tickets as soon as possible to make sure you have a spot. Tickets to the event are available online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. Ticket and accommodation specials can be found at www.FestofAle.ca.

Among the new breweries at this year’s Fest of Ale are Hatchery Brewing and Neighbourhood Brewing, both from Penticton. Some of the other new participants include Red Bird Brewing and Wild Ambition Brewing from Kelowna, Mighty Peace Brewing from Fort St. John, Angry Hen Brewing from Kalso and Iron Road Brewing from Kamloops.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.