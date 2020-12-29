An Armstrong mom (top right) was among BCLC’s list of top 10 winners of 2020. (BCLC photo collage)

Okanagan mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

BCLC’s list includes feel-good winners who thought about giving back with prizes

When it comes to winning, those who thought about giving back before themselves have made the list.

BCLC is celebrating its 10 feel-good lottery winners of 2020. It includes those whose first thought after, ‘I won the lottery!’ was about giving back.

And an Armstrong mom made the No. 5 spot.

Christyna Whieldon picked up a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket while treating her children to some candy at the Armstrong Deep Creek General Store.

“I am still in shock,” Whieldon said of the Oct. 17 Guaranteed Prize Draw win. “I honestly cannot believe I won.”

She promised her kids a tasty treat after dragging them around town to run some errands.

Whieldon planned to pay off her mortgage and support local businesses with her unexpected prize.

“I live and work in an amazing community,” she said.

READ MORE: Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

BCLC’s top 10 are:

1. Bedtime Ticket Check Turns into $24-Million Dream for Aldergrove Man – After winning a $24-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot in May, this Aldergrove resident said he would donate some of his prize to the BC Children’s Hospital and brain-cancer research.

2. Surrey Father Who Won BC/49 Set to Make Daughter’s Dream Wedding a Reality – This Surrey player said he would help pay for his daughter’s dream wedding after winning $2 million on BC/49.

3. Delta lotto winner plans to spread some Christmas cheer to local family – A Delta woman planned to gift some of her $250,000 Daily Grand win to a local family.

4. Bingo! Richmond resident wins $100,000 on Scratch & Win ticket and plans to give to charity – This Richmond player looked forward to donating some of his unexpected win to a charity.

5. Sweet $1-Million Win after Candy Stop for Armstrong Mom – An Armstrong mom and community advocate planed to invest some of her winnings in local businesses.

6. Port Hardy Lighthouse Keeper Spots $1 Million Guaranteed Prize: After 20 years as a full-time light-house keeper, this $1-million Lotto 6/49 winner said he would gift some to his siblings and step down from the job…except as a relief worker, when needed.

7. Best Friends of 70 Years Win Big Playing BC/49 – After winning $2 million with his best friend, a Courtenay resident noted his priority was to buy a local hospital some new equipment.

8. Parksville resident plans to cruise into retirement with $75K win, but not before gifting an e-bike to his partner – This B/C/49 winner planned to gift a new electric bike to his partner.

9. New Westminster Philanthropist Plans to Continue Giving Back After $675,000 Set for Life Win – A New Westminster resident said she would use some of her prize to top up a university endowment fund for STEM and early childhood development.

10. No Tricks, All Treats: A Halloween Surprise for $6 Million Lotto 6/49 Winners – One member of a group that shared a $6-million jackpot planned to donate some to a local hospital foundation.

In 2020, BCLC paid out more than $691 million in prizes to lottery players in B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Most Read