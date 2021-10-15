Okanagan musician up for Canadian artist of the year title

Vernon singer-songwriter Olivia Penalva is in the running for two top Canadian awards.

The local girl, who released her debut single at the age of 13, has been nominated in the categories Breakout Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year for the 2021 Western Canadian Music Awards.

The award winners will be announced tonight, Oct. 15 via livestream on BreakOut West’s Facebook, starting at 4 p.m. Pacific time. All winners of the 24 Artistic Award categories and six Industry Award categories will be revealed, as well as a special performance by 2021 double-nominee, Slow Leaves.

A special pre-awards show program will also be airing ahead of the livestream, on CBC Radio One’s Up To Speed and CBC Listen. Four awards will be given out during the broadcast, which will also feature performances and artist interviews.

While Penalva has spent a lot of time in Nashville and Los Angeles, the pandemic has meant more time at home and meetings online, which she is fine with.

“We have the most beautiful summers and even prettier winters,” Penalva said. “But what I love most is the quiet lifestyle that I have out here. My music career is so fast-paced, so I know that after all the work is finished, I get to come home to a beautiful, slow-paced place where all my loved ones live.”

Penalva has also been profiled in SOCAN’s Words & Music Magazine and featured in Virgin Music’s #WomensHistoryMonth social media campaign.

