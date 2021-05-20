Okanagan town and actors star in TV movie, premiering Friday

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)

A TV movie filmed in Peachland starring Okanagan actors is set to premiere this Friday (May 21).

Love, Bubbles and Crystal Cove started filming in September 2020. Set design included flying an American flag at Peachland’s Heritage Park, which prompted some confusion in the community last year.

The film features Peachland’s beachfront shops, the waterfront, the Ray Kandola Pier and the historic schoolhouse, turning it all into the fictional town of Crystal Cove.

The movie follows a woman who is on the verge of losing her beloved bath business and the unexpected help she receives from her childhood sweetheart. From there, the story follows the couple as they hike through the Okanagan and enjoy vineyards.

Kelowna actor Matt Brown stars in the show in his first principal role since signing with Kelowna talent agency Book It. Brown was born in Mission, starting his acting career on the stage at five years old.

Nine-year-old Haven Gin of Penticton also stars in the movie as the main character’s niece.

“This was her first audition and she booked it,” Haven’s mom Rebekah said.

“We read the role and it fit Haven to a tee. They were looking for a ‘spunky, artsy little girl.’ Haven always loved to perform and at two-and-a-half started dancing at the Okanagan Dance Studios and is now also doing musical theatre and voice with Soundstage Juniors.”

The movie will air at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21 on CityTV.

