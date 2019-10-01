Scandinavian design superstars Arne and Carlos are coming to Armstrong’s Asparagus Theatre Oct. 8 for an engaging lecture about how every one of us can be inspired by the everyday things that surround us. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

Pair share inspiration at Asparagus Theatre Oct. 8

A pair of internationally reknowned artists are bringing their vibrant, colourful and creative world to the Okanagan.

The Twisted Purl Yarn Studio in Armstrong, presents The World of Arne and Carlos: Using old Knitting to inspire the New on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Asparagus Theatre, 3305 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Scandinavian design superstars Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrison have gained a passionate international following, not only through their work with well-known names such as Comme des Garçons, Urban Outfitters, Dale of Norway, Regia and Rowan Yarns but also their nine bestselling instructional books and numerous online tutorials.

“These gentlemen are huge celebrities in their field and we are very honoured that they are able to to add us unto their very full North American tour,” states the Twisted Purl Yarn Studio.

It is in their books and videos that we are warmly welcomed into their vibrant, colourful, creative world, which is based in a renovated train station in the Valdres region of Norway, north of Oslo. Here we see glimpses of the eclectic collections of memorabilia, the rich variety of materials and patterns, the natural elements outside and homey comforts of inside that their everactive imaginations. These are the sources of their hugely popular handcraft designs, which reflect their enthusiasm for finding new ways to value the old, as well as their commitment to developing innovative ideas that are wholly their own.

In this engaging lecture, Arne and Carlos speak frankly about the way they live, and how every one of us can be inspired by the everyday things that surround us. Learn how to create fabulous, unique knitting and crochet designs, as well as other projects, using their unique lifestyle techniques, and walk away feeling energized and finally ready to bring your own original ideas to life.

Arne and Carlos find inspiration everywhere; it could be from meeting an interesting person to their garden, or a great flea market find. They have found inspiration in the attics of old houses, in books, on postcards, and from old knitting patterns. Through experience gained from working alongside Scandinavia’s most respected knitters, many of whom still use centuries-old techniques, Arne and Carlos seek to preserve tradition while creating pieces that are fresh and modern.

For tickets to Tuesday’s show and more information call 778-442-5455 or email thetwistedpurlyarnstudio@shaw.ca. Tickets also available at thetwistedpurlyarnstudio.com. The pair will also visit the studio (2541 Pleasant Valley Rd.) Oct. 8-9. You can also purchase tickets for a master class in sock knitting, new nordic knitting and Scandinavian twined knitting.

