Peach City Beach Cruise rolls into Penticton to celebrate 20th anniversary

Western Canada’s premier car show returned to Penticton this weekend in style.
A total of 737 cars — from rat rods to big rigs and even a DeLorean from Back to the Future — were on display down Lakeshore Drive and at Rotary Park for the 20th anniversary of the Peach City Beach Cruise.
The event celebrated its milestone birthday by welcoming guests from across North America, as well as with live music and more than 40 vendors at Gyro Park.
Winners from each of the categories will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the park, with the presentation of other awards and closing ceremonies scheduled to follow.
Among those eager to welcome back thousands to the beloved event was Peach City Beach Cruise president Wayne Wood, who told the Western News that this weekend’s show will go down as one to remember, given the unprecedented circumstances in recent years.
Though this year’s event will not feature a lake-to-lake parade, registered show cars can still be seen cruising through parts of Penticton’s downtown core.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, cruisers will go from Lakeshore Drive to Winnipeg Street, and then to Westminister Avenue to Burnaby Avenue.
@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Car ShowsEntertainmentOkanaganPenticton