5 Cent Freak Show is playing at The Last Drop Sept. 9. (Photo via Facebook)

Punk bands playing The Last Drop tonight

It is the last show before the new owners take over

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

The Last Drop Pub and Powder Springs Hotel are coming into new ownership, but not before one final party.

Live tonight, Sept. 9, Anti Social Club will be playing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. followed by 5 Cent Freak Show from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

5 Cent Freak Show was born under the big top, they are a traveling punk rock freak-show from Calgary, Alta.

The Frankenstien of horrorpunk and psychobilly featuring Nikky Casket on guitar/ lead vocals, Bilo Von Gacy on upright bass/ backup vocals and Dead Head Steve bringing the beats on drums. This is a very unique high energy horror punk band unlike any you have ever seen take the stage in Revelstoke.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sons of the Pioneers return to the Okanagan for 85th-anniversary tour

Just Posted

Bringing mom home: Family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps Revelstoke RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Four-laning project near Golden complete

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Cops for Kids team riding through Revelstoke on Sept. 12

Cpl. James Moore of the Revelstoke RCMP is riding with the team this year

Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for adult literacy programs

In total the government gave $2.4 million to 94 communities

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Community rallies to find blind Vernon man’s missing custom dog harness

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Most Read