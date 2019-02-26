R. Kelly signs autographs at McDonald’s after jail release

The R&B singer faces charges of sexually abuse dating back to 1998

In this image made from a video, R. Kelly stops at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial. (WFLD via AP)

R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at a McDonald’s in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

READ MORE: Lawyer enters not guilty plea for R. Kelly in sex abuse case

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage ordering food and sitting in a booth late Monday. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hoodie.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighbourhood.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ready for an up close view of Planet of the Apes

Just Posted

Revelstoke firefighters participate in lung association fundraiser

They climbed 48 stories for the event

Roads, weather, snow report for Revelstoke area today

It’s another sunny one

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

Kelowna couple helps save dogs from being dinner

The VanRyswyks have helped save 8 dogs from the dog meat industry in South Korea

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night at Vancouver-area mountain

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Okanagan city councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through communities

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

Most Read