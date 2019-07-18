Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

This piece by Trish Hardwick will be featured at the upcoming exhibition at the Revelstoke Art Gallery. (Submitted)

The latest exhibition at the Revelstoke Art Gallery includes the work of three artists, as well as the opportunity to purchase previously owned art.

This is a rare opportunity to purchase affordable, bespoke pieces of artwork.

The gallery will host an opening reception on the evening of Friday, July 26 from 5-9 p.m. All are welcome to attend, admission by donation. The exhibition runs July 26-August 23.

Leanne Spanza: From Glacier to Glacier – Spanza’s travels through B.C., Alberta and the Western United States have given her insight and inspiration to further refine her work. This exhibit celebrates the diverse and stunning mountain landscapes from Glacier National Park in B.C. to Glacier National Park in Montana.

Trish Hardwick: Waste Not – Waste Not is a collection of materials that have been sitting in Revelstoke artist Trish Hardwick’s studio for years waiting to be either tossed or used.

“I’m a hoarder when it comes to items, I think I can use in my art practice and it’s time to start putting some of those pieces to use,” she said in a news release.

Katherine Russell: Memories are Malleable – Memory is constructed, then re-constructed. In her collection “Memories Are Malleable” Katherine Russell explores the notion of human memory as two parts sentiment and adding one-part imagination and one-part truth.

At Rest by Katherine Russell. (Submitted)

Demarcation in by Katherine Russell. (Submitted)

Coast Rain by Leanne Spanza. (Submitted)

The Glacier by Leanne Spanza. (Submitted)