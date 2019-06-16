Revelstoke’s Peter Blackmore won second in his first juried art show in Kelowna last week. (Submitted)

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert

Special to the Review

Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been creating and showing work in Revelstoke for over ten years. He is deeply involved in the arts community here, he is a member of the Art First Coop, the Fierce Art Project and volunteers regularly with the Revelstoke Art Gallery.

Blackmore recently became a member of CanWax West and the International Encaustic Association. He was then able to enter into his first major art show, Waxing Poetic Encaustic Art in the Okanagan, an annual juried exhibition that showcases the work of encaustic artist in the Okanagan and elsewhere in Canada.

READ MORE: Painting with fire

Blackmore received second place at the event, and said he was surprised and excited to do so well in his first juried show.

Over the past seven years Blackmore has been working with a medium and style of art making called encaustic painting, which uses wax and pigments to achieve various effects.

He was drawn to this style because as he said, “it feels like painting with fire” and because he describes himself as an “outside the box guy who likes to do things differently”.

Encaustic is a notoriously challenging medium but Blackmore says that he “love[s] the layering and the flow you get. Out of the mediums, this one’s not easy, it took a long time to become buddies with this one”.

Blackmore’s enthusiasm and passion for creating encaustic art was apparent from the moment he began speaking about it. His passion can be also observed in the quality of his work. He uses bright colours and interesting melting techniques to create mountain and nature scenery, as well as abstract work.

Blackmore’s work, as well as the work of the other encaustic artists in the Waxing Poetic group show, will be on display at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna until the end of July. All works are for sale.

 

