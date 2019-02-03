A sneak peak at a painting by Hayley Stewart that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Visual Art Centre hosting art auction fundraiser on Friday

Money from the annual Anything Goes art auction will go towards building repairs

The annual Anything Goes silent art auction is coming up on Friday Feb. 8.

Proceeds from the event help support the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. Local artists have created 12 inch by 12 inch pieces to be sold at the event.

“We have had an amazing turnout for entries to this very important event this year and it truly thrills me to see the enthusiasm and care our artists give towards supporting the Centre,” said Sarah Windsor, executive director, in a media release. “I can’t wait for the response to all the amazing work that has been submitted and see the passion of our community come through in supporting this great cause.”

This year the funds raised will be used to do much needed facility renovations including a new roof and heating/boiler system.

Participating artists set the starting bid of their work and choose to donate a portion or the full amount received from the highest bidder.

One piece of work will be selected by the Exhibition Committee as Best in Show and live auctioned off during the event.

Tickets are $15 and include admission, door prize entry, refreshments and nibbles catered this year by La Baguette.

Visitors are advised to come early as bidding will close in intervals starting as early as 7:30 p.m. and work will go fast.

See hints of paintings that will be available at the auction below:

 

A sneak peak of a painting by Jo C Willems that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of a painting by Keely Young that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of a painting by Jen Talbot that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of a painting by Kristi Lind that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of a painting by Lori Olsson that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of a painting by Marie-Helene Blanchet that will be available at the auction on Friday night. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Visual Art Centre hosting art auction fundraiser on Friday

Money from the annual Anything Goes art auction will go towards building repairs

