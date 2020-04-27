Jelly Space by Ian Ward was an installation at the third annual LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder event in 2019. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

Arts council is looking at another date for LUNA

Revelstoke Summer Street Fest and LUNA Art Festival 2020 have been postponed.

Announced today, April 27, the Revelstoke Arts Council said the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated physical distancing restrictions.

The council is looking at another date for LUNA, as it is committed to the 13 bands and 40 art installations that were selected earlier this year. Once a later date is selected it is looking forward to welcoming artists from as far away as Iqaluit.

READ MORE: PHOTO GALLERY: Re-live the magic

“Our community pours so much effort into these events and we all look forward to them,” said Miriam Manley, executive director of the arts council, in a news release. “It is difficult to imagine summer and fall without these festivals; they will be sorely missed. However, the safety of our community and visitors is paramount at this time.”

Summer Street Fest has been going on for 30 years and sees hundreds of people in Grizzly Plaza every night.

“Events and festivals are key economic drivers for us, providing benefits not just to local merchants and accommodators, but for all members of the community through these shared experiences,” said Ingrid Brohn, director of community economic development for the City of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Attendance at Summer Street Fest roughly same as 2018

Moving forward, the arts council will be working with the city and Tourism Revelstoke to ensure the future of the festivals in the future, Manley said.

“Events such as LUNA are critical to our tourism strategy and the recovery of our tourism industry,” said Meghan Tabor, of Tourism Revelstoke, in a news release. “They play a key role in bolstering community and civic pride in Revelstoke.”

With the pandemic restrictions in place, the arts council remains committed to fostering creative excellence, Manley said. They have launched Revelstoke Reflections, an online forum and prize in partnership with the Revelstoke Mountaineer.

READ MORE: Art forum and contest launched in Revelstoke

The next Art Alleries installation is also in the works.

READ MORE: Creating accessible art in unusual places

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
CoronavirusLuna Art Festival

