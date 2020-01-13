Don’t be late for this very important date! Revelstoke Secondary School drama students are performing Dorothy in Wonderland Jan. 14 and 15. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Take a tornado to Wonderland in Revelstoke Secondary School’s performance of Dorothy in Wonderland.

The show goes on at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 15, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and kids 10 years and under are free.

With drama teacher Theresa Browning in the lead, the drama students have been working on the production since November.

Not only do the students act in the production, they also had a hand in making their costumes and putting together the sets.

“This is the most costume heavy show I’ve ever done,” Browning said.

In the fall the students sat down to choose which play they were going to perform. Browning had narrowed down the selection to three choices, all of which had plenty of characters and would be appropriate. As a class they read through the scripts and then made a decision.

In the production you will see Dorothy, Galinda, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow and the Wizard of Oz get swept away, where they run into Alice and the other magical characters in Wonderland.

Written by Brian D. Taylor, the production promises creative costumes and laughs.

 

