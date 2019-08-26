Second Blue Heron music festival coming to Revelstoke

Submitted by Andy G. Siegel

The outdoor music season is slowly coming to an end but while the weather is still warm it’s a great time to hear some talented bands at the 2nd annual Blue Heron Night Of Music For Folks In The Stoke.

The event is Aug. 30 at 3668 Airport Way. It’s just a short bike or shuttle ride from downtown Revelstoke. Kids get in free and tickets are available to purchase at the Revelstoke Visitors Centre.

There will be music, beer, food trucks and more plus the forecast looks good so put it on your schedule for this weekend to come out with your friends & family and celebrate the amazing summer we’ve had.

I attended this event last year and it was such a positive vibe in a unique location on private property in a beautiful setting, the stage set up in front of an old barn was perfect to get the crowd dancing till the last songs were played.

There will be shuttle service available for a small fee or if you ride your bike will receive a free beer voucher, here are details about the performers you will see:

MARIEL BUCKLEY: I didn’t know many of the artists at last years Blue Heron Night of Music before but after checking out a few video’s of Calgary based Mariel Buckley I knew she was a special talent not to be missed. Her vocals and guitar playing are exceptional backed by a terrific band that is a perfect compliment to her original songwriting.

You know it’s a great musical talent when even the slow ballads keep you focused to hear every note, if you saw her recent performance at Revelstoke Street Fest you’ll know what I mean she put on a solid show for the packed audience downtown. From the moment she arrived on the scene with her self-titled EP in 2012, Mariel quickly earned the respect of the Alberta roots music community.

With the release of Motorhome two years later the accolades kept growing, leading to performances in support of k.d. lang, Hayes Carll, Whitehorse, The Deep Dark Woods and Serena Ryder; as well as entertaining audiences throughout major Folk Festivals across Western Canada.Few performers combine the lyrical heartfelt authenticity of classic country music with a steely-eyed intensity that compels an audience’s attention.

Amidst a sea of neon-Nashville superstars, she offers a crunchy, roots alternative. It’s the kind of sound many musicians take years searching for, and the arrival of her spectacular sophomore full-length album, Driving In The Dark, proves that she hasn’t taken a moment for granted.

She depicts the trials of everyday life with unflinching honesty, painting poetically plainspoken highs and lows, long nights and hard days.

BOOTS & THE HOOTS: This Albertan country & western band based in Red Deer was formed in 2013. They play hardcore, traditional, songs of leavin’, drinkin’, & losin’, but mainly drinkin’, all enhanced by a tight rhythm section & plenty of steel guitar.

Between steady touring over the past five years, they have had the pleasure of playing many great festivals in Alberta, NWT and Manitoba and their shows have always gone over extremely well with even the most discerning audiences.

They try to combine outstanding musicianship of the golden era of Country Music, the banter & humour of Hee Haw and the long-standing western tradition of storytelling. Their album received a five-star review in Country Music People Magazine (UK) and #1 on their Kickin’ Country charts and editors choice ‘Honky Tonkers of The Year’ as well as much acclaim from Canadian press and college/community radio.

AMELIE PATTERSON: This Bow Valley musician from Banff knows her strengths and bridges the gaps of her knowledge and skill to transform her own confident alt-folk songwriting into transfixing musical mechanica.

​Patterson’s music is bluesy and sexy ticking all the boxes of what constitutes as a good tune, her innovation in songwriting simply feeds your soul. Upon completing a biology degree at the University of Victoria, Patterson slipped out of the merge lane and ended up diverting away from the scientific impulses and a family history of going into medicine.

Turning her attention to music and songwriting, she pushed herself to a music residency at the Banff Centre where she met Will MacLellan (Raleigh) and the two decided to record a record together. That project became Roll Honey Roll, Patterson’s debut, co-produced by MacLellan and Brock Geiger (Raleigh, The Dudes). Roll honey Roll went on to win Alternative recording of the Year at the 2017 YYCMA’s.

SWEET BARRY WINE & THE THUNDER: Blending a mixture of several genres, this band from Calgary offers a unique psychedelic musical experience that is sure to be different every time. They offer a mix of soul, blues, jazz, world music and funk.

Tenove and Mason work off each other and their closeness translates to their music, these are two men, sweating it out and having an amazing time playing together.

“We want people to leave our shows thinking about how they had a good time and we want them to be sweaty. Our music is a weird mix of genres but we think it is a good time,” said Mason.

Both Mason and Tenove are deeply passionate about what they create and who they create it with. “We have definitely grown as musicians over the past couple years.

UNDER THE ROCKS: I’ve seen this talented band from Kelowna the last few summers and they always put on a great show, they are an energetic young string band inspired by traditional and contemporary American bluegrass, Under The Rocks applies the modern sensibilities of its collective members to stand on the shoulders of tradition and make music that is creative, reflective, relevant and very entertaining.

They pride themselves on the energetic and dynamic nature of their live shows, which feature an eclectic mix of musical styles and stories that will make you want to dance and sing or sit and listen. Whether it is exciting instrumentals, melodic harmonies or thoughtful lyrics, Under the Rocks offers something captivating for most everyone.

The group is in the midst of a summer of playing shows around Western Canada to promote its debut album, “Live off the Floor”, which was released in April of 2019.

