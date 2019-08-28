Seller’s Market returns to film in Okanagan

Seller’s Market pairs up with Haven Mattress for the next season

Seller’s Market is back, the popular Real Estate television show is currently house hunting for lakefront residences in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country and homeowners who are interested in appearing on season 2.

Alex Miller, the show’s producer, is looking for Kelowna area residents who are planning on selling their home in the next few months and want to appear on T.V.

“Successful applicants will be wooed by five of the top realtors in the marketplace: Kent Simpson, Nathan Flavel, Marika Wolf, Bradyn Byron, and Darryl Reuter. Each realtor will pull out all the stops in competing for their listing.”

READ MORE: Sellers Market T.V. show returns to Kelowna

New this season, Seller’s Market has paired up with Haven Mattresses as a sponsor. The B.C. based company, that produces plant-based, chiropractic mattresses in Canada, is no stranger to the limelight after appearing on HGTV’s Island of Bryan.

For a limited time, homeowners who are selected to appear on the show will receive a free Haven mattress.

Scott Amis, Haven’s CEO said Haven has grown to become a national brand, but is still deeply rooted in our local community.

“When Visland approached us to help support the local television industry we didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” he explained. “ Moving can be a stressful time, so we’re excited to be able to provide a good night’s sleep to the local residents who are on the show.”

READ MORE: Take a nap in an Okanagan show home

If you and your home should be considered for the series send an email to casting@VislandMedia.com or visit www.SellersMarket.tv and click “Be on TV”.

Most Read