Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is among the headliners at the inaugural Squamish Constellation Festival.

The lineup for the reincarnation of the Squamish Valley Music Festival, cancelled in 2016, was announced Tuesday morning. The three-day, two-stage event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28.

Also among the more than 40 acts are the Bahamas, Half Moon Run, A Tribe Called Red, Dear Rouge, and even Fred Penner.

The event runs during the daytime only, but anyone wanting to camp out will be able to through festival partners. Organizers are also aiming to keep the event smaller than its predecessor, with 7,500 people a day, at least for now.

On top of the music, there will also be an artist hub with many different crafts, local craft brews and an assortment of food trucks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.


