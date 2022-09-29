Show allows kids to Let It Out! in Vernon

Kids can Let it Out! as Brooklyn-based artist and Grammy-nominated producer Mil’s Trills brings their high energy, participatory performance to town.
The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre hosts the show programmed specifically for ages two and up, and those who prefer a gentler sensory experience, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
“I like to call First Stages Series our ‘no shushing series’ because the kids can be themselves, make noise and get up if they need to. It’s a relaxed, family-friendly environment,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy.
Mil’s Trills is a children’s music project that uses highly interactive performances and beautifully produced recordings of original songs to encourage everyone – kids, parents, caregivers, and families – to appreciate and connect with one another through music and fun. It is led by musician, composer, and vocalist Amelia “Mil” Robinson, who performs her lively original tunes with a cast of rotating musical guests.
“Let it Out! Is all about helping kids reduce their stress by helping them learn to identify, accept, and process emotions in positive and affirming ways,” said Robinson. “Kids are invited to sing, dance and, well, let it all out!”
Tickets are $12 by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469) or ticketseller.ca.
