Sister Speak returns to the Okanagan this weekend for shows in Kelowna, Revelstoke and Vernon. (Sister Speak photo)

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

Sister Speak comes home to the Okanagan to share stories from her travels and her high energy indie-rock/blues/world band show. The last two shows in the Vernon area sold out and this year the Vernon show will see $1 from every ticket will go to North Okanagan Hospice Society.

For the first time ever, Sister Speak is bringing her full band up to the Pacific Northwest from Los Angeles – the same core four-piece from their Record Release show at San Diego’s legendary Belly Up last fall. And Sister Speak has an accidental new live album coming out in September! They are throwing a record release party in Vancouver Sept. 2 at Guilt and Co to celebrate, and will also hold band concerts in the Okanagan, Kootenays, Alberta, and Powell River area leading up to the release show.

“We recorded the entire show at The Stand EP Record Release in San Diego last fall. The energy of the night is something that fuels me to this day!” says Sherri Anne, who spent much of her upbringing in the Okanagan. “We sent it off to our team and Alan Sanderson (Fleetwood Mac, Fiona Apple) who was a huge part of the first two records put his magic touch on the mixes for 12 songs, and Brian Lucey (Black Keys) livened it up even more with his mastering expertise.”

Prior to opening for the Doobie Brothers in San Diego Sept. 17, Sister Speak returns to the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Sister Speak returns to Okanagan roots

They play Saturday, Aug. 24 in Kelowna for Park’s Alive at 8 p.m. in Kerry Park. Admission is free with donations (www.festivalskelowna.ca).

Revelstoke residents get a free taste of the trio Sunday, Aug. 25 at Summer Street Fest at 6 p.m. at Grizzly Plaza (www.revelstokeartscouncil.com/events/summer-street-fest/).

Catch them in Vernon at Record City on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance (at Record City or online at http://bit.ly/2XfdnCM) and $15 at the door. The all-ages show will see $1 from every ticket sale go to The North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Sister Speak’s new single Crush premiered on CBC’s North By Northwest show Aug. 17 following the captivating full band performance at the CBC Vancouver downtown stage. Sister Speak will be releasing the accidental new record “Sister Speak: live at the Belly Up” on CD in September and on vinyl later this year! Pre-order at all upcoming concerts or www.sisterspeakmusic.com/shop.

“I am so excited to bring what we have been working on home to B.C. this summer! And I am so grateful for how much the project has grown to get to where it is today. It just feels right. I feel a common vision with my bandmates, to connect versus impress, to share something special in this world while we are here on this great journey,” says Sherri Anne.

For Kelowna Aug. 24 at Kerry Park and all dates through Record City Vernon Aug. 29, Sherri Anne will be backed by her drummer Stephen Haaker, also known for his drumming with hip hop artist Azealia Banks, and long-time Canadian guitarist Lonny Eagleton, who has just returned from a world tour with pop artist Andy Black. Bandmates Sarven Manguiat (lead guitar) and bassist Jacob Miranda Jr will join for all concerts Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

READ MORE: Sister speaks from the field to the stage

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Just Posted

Terry Fox run in Revelstoke coming up Sept. 15

There will be a 2 km, 5 km and 10 km

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for showers

High 24 degrees

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices

Summerland-based choir has performed for past 25 years

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

Most Read