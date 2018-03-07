The Kiss by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnevsky symbolizing the unity of loving hearts is one of six pieces that make up the Penticton Public Sculptue Exhibit. Mark Brett/Western News

South Okanagan city looking for art for public exhibit

City of Penticton now accepting applications for 2018 exhibit

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Penticton public sculpture exhibition for the Front Street roundabout location.

Created in 2016, Penticton’s public sculpture exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The 2018 exhibit will include six sculptures in total, five have been selected for locations along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and downtown areas.

Related: Public sculpture exhibit unveiled

“I dream of living in a Penticton where public art creates an increasing sense of place. Where public art is part of our lived experience when we walk, ride or drive. Where public art marks us as an ambitious, aspirant and generous society,” said Robin Robertson, chair of the arts, creative and cultural innovation committee and chair of the Penticton sculpture sub-committee. “Along with the City of Penticton, I invite sculptors to help us reimagine a traffic roundabout where streets become repositories for art and beauty.”

This is a second call for applications with requirements specific to the space and location and the deadline for submissions is April 15. A jury consisting of members of the committee and community representatives will review submissions and select one sculpture to be included in the exhibit and to be displayed in the Front Street roundabout.

The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year for public enjoyment.

Anyone interest in being a part of the program for 2018 can apply at www.penticton.ca/sculptures or send inquiries to committees@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2406.

Previous story
OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Just Posted

Delays on Highway 23

Sout of Revelstoke there’s winter maintenance and north there’s bridge repair

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Nordic hosts successful BC Midget Championships

Local racers shine in developmental competition

Violent offender gets 12 months in custody

Salmon Arm court hears accused will turn life around after lengthy history of convictions

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Okanagan College Enactus teams advance to nationals

Two teams will get chance to see if they’re best in the country

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

Murder charge after Logan Lake motel death

RCMP investigating homicide death in Logan Lake

Most Read

  • OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

    Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

  • South Okanagan city looking for art for public exhibit

    City of Penticton now accepting applications for 2018 exhibit