The Amazing Race Canada was also at Williamson Lake Campground. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Special viewing of The Amazing Race Canada on July 9

CTV’s show came to Revelstoke and now we can watch the episode!

Watch CTV’s episode of The Amazing Race Canada that was shot in Revelstoke at a live screening on July 9.

Join Destination B.C. and Tourism Revelstoke at the River City Pub at 5:45 p.m. for the special event.

Destination BC has been working with The Amazing Race Canada production team since the show began in 2013. The Amazing Race Canada is our nation’s most-watched summer series, six years in a row, with almost two million viewers per episode—this gives us an amazing opportunity to showcase BC’s stunning natural assets, outdoor adventures, and world-class hospitality to audiences from coast, to coast.

READ MORE: The Amazing Race Canada is in Revelstoke

The Amazing Race Canada has filmed in B.C. every year the show has aired.

For this episode, Tourism Revelstoke worked closely with The Amazing Race team to produce a show that captures the essence of Revelstoke and highlights what makes us a dream destination to visit. Tourism Revelstoke is proud to have been involved in bringing the team here to film and we’re excited to be showing Revelstoke to the whole of Canada as an amazing destination.

For more information find the event on Facebook and RSVP.

 

