The Alchemy Studio hosting Halloween Dance Church

The Alchemy Studio is hosting a dance church event on Halloween. (File Photo)

Want to get out and dance on Halloween night? Alchemy Studio is hosting The Masked Pumpkin Dance Church.

It is an evening dedicated to those who love to dance and connect in a safe space.

There will be multiple DJs, including DJ Spanda as well as non-alcoholic beverages, connection and positive vibrations.

DJs will be playing various genres of music to get your body moving in different directions.

The lounge and café will be dedicated to socially spaced mingling while the studio is a no-talking space.

There are limited spaces for the event. RSVP to spandacollective@gmail.com

