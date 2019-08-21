The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

His impersonation of a Harley Davidson is better than anyone in the world, or at least his fans think so, which is why Herb Dixon goes by the nickname ‘The Harley Guy’.

Now, The Harley Guy will be motor-mouthing his way onto the stage of The Green Pub in Vernon, this September.

Back in 1979, Dixon began making club audiences laugh in Vancouver comedy clubs, quickly becoming one of the most in-demand comedians in North America. He auditioned for Star Search in 1994 and not only made it onto the hit show hosted by Ed McMahon, but he also appeared on three episodes, successfully defending his comedy title twice.

He performed at the 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede not once, but twice in 2002 and 2005. In 2003 Herb was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves, at the 100th-anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King. Herb impressed the tough biker crowd and knew for certain; his Harley impression was as good as they get.

Dixon has toured with acts such as Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton and LeAnne Rimes, just to name a few.

Then in 2009, his Harley impression was once again put to the ultimate test when he opened for Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

However, Dixon is far more than a Harley impression, he can find a way to have fun with every audience. This comedian is known as one of the most consistent corporate performers and he always adapts his routines depending on the audience’s response to his jokes.

Check out his act on Friday, Sept. 27, at The Green Pub in Vernon. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. for just $15 (plus taxes and fees). Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

