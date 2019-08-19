The Offspring and Sum41 ready to rock the South Okanagan

The Offspring and Sum 41 will stop in Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre

The Offspring have now put out eight records, performed over 1,000 shows across the globe and are known for their many hits, have booked a date at the South Okanagan Events Centre with Sum41 while on their Canadian tour. (Submitted photo)

The Offspring and Sum 41 will stop in Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 29 during their Canadian tour.

The mega-platinum-selling Offspring recently announced that they’re putting the finishing touches on their first album in seven years.

The band has been recording with Grammy-winning producer Bob Rock in between extensive tours on a yet-to-be-titled album – their first since 2012’s Days Go By and their third consecutive release with Rock, who also produced 2008’s Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace.

This year marks two important milestones for the Southern California-based group, including the 35th anniversary of their formation and the 25th anniversary of 1994’s landmark album, Smash. Since its debut, Smash has sold over 10 million copies and remains the highest-selling indie album of all time.

The band, who are currently touring overseas, just wrapped a North American run that included Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows.

Sum 41 are celebrating the chart success of their most recent release, Order In Decline (Hopeless Records) and have locked in spots at number two on the Top 200, number one Rock and number one Hard Music on the Canadian album charts. The success continued worldwide with number two spots on both the U.S. Current Rock and Hard Music Album Charts, number three on the U.S. Alternative Charts, number eight on the U.S. Top Current Albums charts, as well as a number two spot on the UK Rock and Metal Charts.

The lead single from the album, Out For Blood, landed the band in the Top 10 of the Canadian Active Rock Radio share and currently holds the number seven spot. The single peaked at number one on Sirius XM Octane and has been added to numerous streaming playlists.

The bands will be joined by special guests Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Tickets ($39.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50 — plus additional service charges) will be available via a special pre-sale that launches Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. Venue pre-sale launches Aug.22 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. local time at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) Charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849). Order online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

