Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

It may have been clear skies over the weekend, but the Okanagan was Thunderstruck.

AC/DC tribute band Bonfire returned to rock stages in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops.

This time the show treated fans to some Tragically Hip classics with The Hip Replacements.

Both bands wowed the crowds with their talents.

“Fantastic show – you made us fans for life,” Tanya Wishlove-Stott wrote on Bonfire’s Facebook page following Saturday’s show in Kelowna. “Thanks for taking the time to say hi after the show – first class all the way!!”

Added Joey Otero: “Stellar show guys you rocked!! And a great pleasure meeting you as well! Down to earth, killer chops, BRAVO������ What a great night!”

Rickie Tyler was equally impressed: “What a show! Thank you for sharing your talents with us! You ROCKED it!”

