Vernon musician wins big in L.A.

Kris Anders won Best Rock Song in North America at the 2022 Intercontinental Music Awards

Vernon’s Kris Anders won Best Pop Song in North America for his single Shattered at the 2022 Intercontinental Music Awards. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon musician “shattered” the competition at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in July.

Kris Anders’ highly praised 2020 single, Shattered, won Best Rock Song in North America at the 2022 Intercontinental Music Awards in Los Angeles in July. His 2022 single, How Did We Get Here, was also nominated for Best Pop Song in North America at the awards.

Anders graces audiences with his warm voice and admirable musicianship, ardor and honesty, making music that is addictive and joyful even when he’s delivering an emotional ballad.

His newest single, This Time, was just sent out to radio stations by a U.S.-based radio tracker.

“We are hoping for a lot of radio play in North America and Europe,” Anders told The Morning Star.

This Time is an epic-sounding pop-inspired cover that strikes a balance between moments of majestic splendour and delicate contemplation. With groovy pop-infused melodies, Anders has fashioned a cover that respectfully honours the original while giving it a new spin. His soft vocals and warm guitar infuse This Time with a comforting ambiance.

Anders’ new album, The Threshing Room Floor, is still in the works and is expected to drop in 2023. All three of his acclaimed singles will be featured on the album.

Among the prizes Anders received for Shattered was a plaque, a scholarship to an online music school, a one-on-one mentoring session, upcoming interviews and press.

Since the award, Anders has been offered to be a sponsored artist by UK company G7th Capos. He has also been approached by two high-level PR companies from the U.S. and will be meeting with them soon.

Brendan Shykora

