The characters featured in Disney’s Frozen have been popular since the film’s release in 2013. (Black Press file photo)

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Now that you finally have “Let it go” out of your head, Disney has released a new trailer for a sequel to Frozen.

The sneak peek comes just as the snow begins to melt across Greater Victoria but the movie isn’t scheduled to hit theatres until November.

The trailer, released on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 13, features Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven.

The first film released in November 2013 grossed more than $1.2 billion US in box offices worldwide and picked up multiple Academy Awards, Grammys, and a Golden Globe.


