Beyond the Woods, filmed in Westwold, is a psychological thriller which will be screened at the Kamloops Film Festival. (Beyond the Woods image)

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

A film starring Westwold is taking the big screen.

Beyond the Woods, is a psychological thriller filmed primarily in the small North Okanagan area, produced by Nerdy Kid Productions and directed by Vancouver’s Brayden DeMorest-Purdy.

The film is an Official Selection at the Kamloops Film Festival, and will be screening on Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m., the closing day of the festival.

“We chose to film in Westwold because of the beautiful landscapes,” said DeMorest-Purdy. “I wanted beauty to surround our characters even though they were going through tragic events. The contrast was interesting to me. Also, the theme of isolation was very influenced.”

Since releasing the film in June 2019, it has travelled the world and accumulated many award including some Best Picture and Best Director nods.

They recently returned from Panic Fest at the end of January in Kansas City, Missouri, where the film was featured.

“The journey has been great,” said DeMorest-Purdy, who will be in Kamloops for the screening at the Paramount Theatre with co-producer Nina Werewka and a few other crew and cast members.

And he’s hoping to bring the film to a Vernon theatre soon.

Beyond the Woods follows Detective Reeves, who is investigating the death of a local woman named Laura Bennett, and the subsequent disappearance of her brother, Jack. The suspect at hand is Laura’s husband Andrew, who seems to be the only one to know where Jack really is. With Steven Roberts, Jeff Evans-Todd, Broadus Mattison, Alex Zahara.

