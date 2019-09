The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum over the weekend at the location. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Stacie Byrne played a Woodstock themed set at the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) One stage was set up in the parking lot, another two were set up along the trail. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Logs were set up for spectators to sit on. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke’s DJ Yanimal played the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) A second stage was set up on the opposite end of the trail and featured several local DJs. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Karen Millard did a watercolour painting demonstration at the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Members of the Art First Gallery set up a display in the forest. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Members of the Art First Gallery set up a display in the forest. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Peter Blackmore set up a table where visitors could make their own wax creation. Mayor Gary Sulz checked it out as well. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Hayley Stewart, whose art is currently on display at the Revelstoke Visual Art Gallery, was doing a demonstration at the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) It took a team to make the first Woodstoke happen. (Jocelyn Doll/Revesltoke Review) Barb Wadey is one of the members of the museums board. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Board Chair Brian Sumner made a few announcements to kick off the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The stage in the parking lot hosted several local bands. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The forest was alive with the sound of music Saturday afternoon at the BC Interior Forestry Museum’s music festival WoodStoke.

The event marked the official opening of their interpretive Riverside Forest Walk.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Forestry Museum’s River Side Forest Walk ready for exploring

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.