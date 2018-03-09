Black Umfolosi have toured the world and will be performing in Revelstoke on March 24. (Black Umfolosi/Facebook)

World renown dance and acappela group to perform in Revelstoke

Black Umfolosi will take the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage on March 24

They want their music to flow like water. That’s why they named their group after a river, said Thomeki Dube, a founding member of Black Umfolosi. On March 24 the world renown acappela and dance group will be performing in Revelstoke.

“We are pretty excited because we have never really had a group come from Africa to perform in Revelstoke before,” said Miriam Manley, the Revelstoke Arts Council’s executive director. “I came across them a few years ago and then the chair of my board saw them at a music festival and thought they were amazing.”

After travelling across the country, the Zimbabwe based group say they are looking forward to performing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

It’s not a typical gig for the group who have performed in some of the biggest theatres in the world, but Dube said it provides a greater opportunity for the artists to connect with audience members.

“It’s different,” said Dube. “But we feel the warmth of our audiences around the world. People enjoy and love what we are sharing with them, and they identify with Black Umfolosi because of it. There’s a lot of sharing and interaction involved in our performance.”

Black Umfolosi was started at a boarding school 36 years ago by a group of friends.

The young adults saw their peers gravitating towards the “breakdance culture” and felt that if they didn’t preserve their traditional song and dance then future generations would never know it existed.

The group takes its name from the Umfolosi-Umnaya River in South Africa where they have traced their ancestral heritage to.

Dube said he can’t believe they are still together and touring the world, but it is a testament to the power of their performance art. He said he is humbled and privileged by the opportunity to share his culture with others.

“The group has been together for 36 years,” said Dube. “It’s been quite an amazing journey of friends form that time to now. And the group is still going strong traveling across the world and experiencing different cultures and exchanging it with different ones.”

Manley said the event will be open to all ages and hopes to see families in attendance.

The show is slated to take place on March 24 at 7: 30 p.m. at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are 20$ for adults and 10$ for children.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Just Posted

City to receive $5 million from federal government to upgrade intersection at Fourth, Townley and Victoria

The City also received about $168,000 to update Official Community Action Plan

World renown dance and acappela group to perform in Revelstoke

Black Umfolosi will take the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage on March 24

Townhouse development proposed for Columbia Park

Revelstoke Golf Course Townhouses project moving forward with public hearing

Smart Cities Challenge puts Revelstoke in the running for $50 million

Priority is to get residents thinking about creative solutions to community problems

More than $10K raised for CMH guide injured in avalanche in less than 24 hours

‘Big Al’ has been a long-time fixture of the CMH Monashees community – last week he suffered a severe concussion and broke his femur

VIDEO: Do you think the City of Revelstoke should include glass in its curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Okanagan program to target ‘rats of the sky’ where they roost

Research shows destructive starlings prefer the roosting appeal of dairy farms in the North Okanagan

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Fire crews battle ‘dirty blaze’ at Kelowna home

Emergency crews battled a deap-seated fire in a single family home in Rutland

Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Carlos Santana rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken at US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Most Read

  • World renown dance and acappela group to perform in Revelstoke

    Black Umfolosi will take the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage on March 24

  • Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

    Carlos Santana rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8