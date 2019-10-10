Incorrectly listed polling station address sends Oak Bay voters to liquor store

A number of voters in Oak Bay will end up at a liquor store instead of a federal election polling station if they follow the directions listed on their voter information cards.

Oak Bay resident Cheryle Scott said she was surprised to find the wrong address listed on her voting card this week.

Instead of the address for the polling station, the Monterey Recreation Centre, at 1442 Monterey Ave. in Oak Bay Village the card includes the address for a Vessel Liquor Store on 1442 Oak Bay Ave.

“This is the federal election after all, I think the people in Ottawa have overlooked us,” Scott said about the apparent error.

Although many will likely not notice the incorrect address as they know where the recreation centre is, Elections Canada is sending out new information cards which will arrive in the mail this week, according to a spokesperson from the returning office.

But Scott is concerned that a few might still end up at the Oak Bay Avenue address.

Election Day is Oct. 21 but advanced voting begins Friday.

