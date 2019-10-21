The polls closed at 7 p.m. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

UPDATE: With 25 polls reporting Kootenay-Columbia candidate Rob Morrison in the lead

The polls closed in B.C. at 7 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

So far 25 of 268 polls have reported their results in the Kootenay Columbia riding and Morrison is ahead with 1,879 votes, which is 46 per cent of the votes counted so far.

At this point Rick Morrison, of the People’s Party of Canada has, 88 votes. His supporters seemed dispirited and colourless as they watched the results come in.

Abra Brynne, of the Green Party currently sites with 385 votes, or 9.4 per cent.

Liberal candidate Robin Goldsbury has 395 votes, or 9.7 per cent.

Trev Miller, of the Animal Protection Party has 29 votes.

NPD and incumbent candidate Wayne Stetski has 1,305 votes, or 32 per cent.

7:38 p.m.

Rob Morrison ahead in the Kootenay-Columbia riding, as the Liberals continue to gain ground in other parts of the country.

So far one of 268 polls have reported their results, and Morrison is ahead with 72 of 115 votes.

In Nelson Abra Brynne’s supporters are gathered watching the results come in.

Green supporters gather in Nelson as the results come in. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

The mood was merry and light at the Liberal’s campaign office in Cranbrook as supporters gathered.

Robin Goldsbury with her grandson at her campaign office in Cranbrook as the election results come in. (Barry Coulter/Cranbrook Townsman)

Cranbrook reporters also caught up with Trev Miller.

7 p.m.

Polls are now closed in B.C.

With Newfoundland’s polls closing at 4 p.m. PST, the results are rolling in from across the country as our ballots are being counted.

In the Kootenay-Columbia riding, there were six candidates:

Residents had many opportunities to hear from the candidates. Climate change was a popular topic of discussion during the campaign.

Prior to election day there were 91,652 voters registered in the Kootenay-Columbia riding, with the opportunity to register at the polling station. Elections Canada reports that the number of eligible voters in the riding is 112,354.

A line-up at the polling station in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Stay tuned as the results come in from Elections Canada.


With files by Nelson Star, Cranbrook Townsmen, Creston Valley Advance, Fernie Free Press and the Kimberley Bulletin.

 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

