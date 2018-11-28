Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 28

Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 1111 The warehouse of the C.B. Hume and Co. general store was built along the Campbell Avenue spur track at Second Street in 1897 and burned down in 1928.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, December 2, 1893

W.J. Law, tailor and outfitter, has sold his business to Robert Wilson from Keewatin, Ontario, who will carry a large stock. Mr. Law and family will move to Vernon.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 26, 1898

About 33 people, all of Scottish ancestry, met in the Union Hotel to organize the Revelstoke St. Andrew’s Society. Several others members joined the society shortly after it was formed. The organization was formed just in time to celebrate St. Andrew’s Day on November 30.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, November 28, 1908

A large number of skaters turned out for a masquerade skating carnival at the roller rink. The new automatic military band provided the music, the electrical orchestra being the latest novelty in Revelstoke.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 28, 1918

Medical Health Officer Dr. J.H. Hamilton announced that the “Flu” ban that had been in place since October 23 would be conditionally lifted, provided that conditions continued to improve. A high percentage of the population had been sick with the flu, with several deaths to date. During the ban, all schools, churches, and theatres were closed, and large indoor public gatherings were not allowed.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 28, 1928

A spectacular blaze destroyed the large warehouse owned by C.B. Hume & Company at the corner of Second Street West and Campbell Avenue along the CPR spur track (current location of Powder Springs Inn.) The contents consisted of a carload of apples, flour, feed, etc. A team of horses, quartered in the basement of the building, were taken out shortly after the fire started, and were not injured. After several hours of work by the fire department, only parts of the outer walls remained. The building was constructed in 1897.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, December 2, 1943

W.E. Donaldson became sole proprietor of the pioneer business, Bews’ Drug and Stationery Store at 211 Mackenzie Avenue. Donaldson had been a partner in the business since 1930, and acquired the interest of the late Harry Bews. He changed the name of the business to Donaldson’s Drugs, and it was known by that name until 1988, when it was rebranded as Pharmasave.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 27, 1958

A number of people met on November 23 to form the Revelstoke & District Historical Association. The 1958 Centennial of British Columbia becoming a Crown Colony was a reminder of the need to celebrate the past, and the new association hoped to establish a community museum. The first museum opened in 1963, and the association continues today under the name Revelstoke Museum & Archives Association.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 29, 1978

The Revelstoke Project Impact Committee met to discuss the supply of city water to Big Eddy, which was then part of the Regional District. The committee felt that the city should sell bulk water to the Big Eddy Waterworks District.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 30, 1988

The Revelstoke Food Bank that had been in operation since 1986 closed its doors due to an upswing in the local economy. The volunteer-run organization distributed food to 3,150 people in 1988.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 27, 1998

Terrain park designer Greg Todds was overseeing the construction of “The Pit,” a half-pipe snowboarding bowl which was being built on Powder Springs Resort on Mount Mackenzie. The Pit had walls stretching between 16 to 20 feet high.