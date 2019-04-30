Letter: Economic, social benefits to be gained with climate action

How much will climate action cost?

In Feldheim, Germany all energy is renewable.

Feldheim has 47 wind turbines on the village’s co-operatively owned fields surrounded by crops and livestock. Farmers earn from their crops, livestock and energy sales.

Feldheim built a biogas plant that uses crop residue and animal manure to generate methane for district heating. Their bioenergy plant runs on wood waste from the community forest. Feldheim sells its surplus electricity. A 10 MW battery ensures sales when prices are highest.

Villagers installed their own grid and added a district heating system. Villagers on district energy don’t need a furnace. Villagers pay half the national price for electricity. Their energy investments yield six per cent per annum.

Feldheim is a small, conservative farming community that recognized the benefits of renewable energy.

Will B.C. take control of its renewable energy resources and reap the economic and environmental benefits of climate action?

Robert M. Macrae, B.Sc.(Agr.), M.Sc

