Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

With all advice from health-care workers and the really informed community to stay home, don’t travel, etc., why is there an “excuse” to play golf? Never in your wildest imagination is this an essential service.

Is it because these are the entitled few? The rules don’t belong to them?

Come on people; if we are going to conquer this, we all have to do our part! Even Destination BC and Tourism BC is saying enjoy B.C. later!

Don’t take the chance. I can’t believe some people.

Kathy Earl

