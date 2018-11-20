CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

  • Nov. 20, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • Life

Is there a woman you know who is working to transition into a better phase of her life, who works hard for her family and friends or is struggling with socioeconomic barriers?

If so, Black Press Media, Kim XO and Third Space are offering a unique opportunity to support a woman in need in a variety of different ways.

New year, new you is a contest that was put together to help a local woman with a new start, through a styling session with Canadian stylist KimXO, a series of counselling sessions with Third Space and a variety of other lifestyle improvement techniques such as a gym membership.

RELATED: Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

The prize for this contest is worth more than $7,000 and nominations are being accepted right now through to Dec. 17.

The winner will receive the following from each sponsor:

  • A style session with KimXO, where one of Canada’s top fashionistas will find styles that fit you including a hair and make-up re-do. She’ll find your personal style and help you put the looks together.
  • Five sessions of Life Coaching or Counselling from Third Space Mind where the winner will receive five 60-minute sessions with a registered counsellors or life coaches in-person or virtually (via Skype, FaceTime, or telephone).
  • Three StrengthsFinder Coaching Sessions from Third Space Mind where you can discover your strengths is a life transforming process that will dramatically improve your life, your leadership skills and unlock your full potential.
  • A gym membership to Global Fitness and a three month pass to SpinCo in Kelowna.
  • The winner will also be provided with hair and make-up styling, money for clothing and a wellness package for massage therapy, acupuncture or chiropractic.

RELATED: Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

The winner will be announced during the week of Christmas between December 23, 2018 and December 29, 2018. The winner will be carefully selected by a panel of judges from Black Press Media, KimXO and ThirdSpace Coffee based on the nominations given.

Once chosen, the winner will be interviewed by Black Press Media and filmed by KimXO’s own videographer Ryan Tebbutt.

Click here to nominate someone now.

Most Read