Elevated Style

Colourful ski fashion on the slopes of Big White Resort

  • Jan. 21, 2020 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

WATCH: Fashion shoot video by Darren Hull

Sleek activewear in colours that pop, ski chic fashion should move you easily between mountainside and après-ski at a cosy chalet. Boulevard hits the slopes at Big White Ski Resort from the comfort of the beautiful Crescendo ski chalet to present the hottest looks for the coolest weather.

Montreal red coat by Rudsak ($695) from Grace Clothing; black leggings ($30) from Winners.

Orange puffer by Rossignol ($350), black and white houndstooth turtleneck ($35), black faux fur fingerless gloves ($25) and white leggings ($30) by Layer 8, all from Winner’s.

Blue puffer by Guess ($80), yellow sweater by Rachel Zoe ($35), yellow taxi mitts by Kate Spade ($20), yellow toque ($20), black ski pants by North Face ($200) from Play Kelowna.

Purple base-layer top ($70) and leggings ($70) by Under Armour and purple vest with metallic silver lining by New Balance ($165) from Play Kelowna; fluffy earmuffs by Christian Soriano ($15) from Winners.

Coffee & Love sweatshirt by Good hYOUman ($110) and coffee mug by Hydro Flask ($36) from Play Kelowna; black mock-turtleneck bodysuit by Better Be ($35) from Grace Clothing; cream toque ($13) from Winners.

Pink and camel faux-fur bomber by Shaci ($70) and white leggings by Layer 8 ($30) from Winners; mukluks by Manitobah, stylist’s own.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Cassidy Hale, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Crescendo at Big White Ski Resort — a huge thanks to the owner and manager for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amanda Shatzko’s Mixed Mediums

Just Posted

24 new projects funded by Columbia Basin Trust

The cost of the projects is pegged at over $377,000

Recycle your smoke detector at the Revelstoke landfill

Carbon monoxide detectors are also accepted

Strip down and ski for a cause on Jan. 26

Australian living in Revelstoke hosting bikini charity ride fundraiser for Australian Red Cross

Proposed Temporary Winter Shelter on hold for the season

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to look into winter homelessness solutions

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Kelowna International Airport to help ease people with autism into flying

The tour will take families through the entire pre-flight process

Dyer: What should you do with the climate action plan?

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Okanagan winery cellarman fired after mistake costs company $162K of wine

The former employee filed a grievance with West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery but was unsuccesful

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Wine regulator celebrates 30 years in British Columbia

BCVQA wines was established in 1990 to promote B.C made wines

Most Read