Hidden Gems: Hike to the waterfall at the end of Broken Bridge Trail in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The waterfall at the end of Broken Bridge Trail in Mt. Revelstoke National Park is one of the many hidden gems in the Revelstoke area. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

There is so much to do in the Revelstoke area it can be hard to keep track, so we are going to start gathering suggestions. The first is from this side of Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

If you have any suggestions of where we should explore for another Hidden Gems video, please let us know! We would love to come along for the ride. Email editor@revelstoketimesreview.com or shoot us a message on Instagram or Facebook.

