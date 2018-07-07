Revelstoke RCMP officer riding in Cops for Kids again in September

Revelstoke’s Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky will once again be participating in the Southeast B.C. Cops for Kids ride to raise money for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky is once again cycling 1,000 km on the Cops for Kids team to raise money for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The ride will start and end in Kelowna and take the cyclists through 22 communities in the RCMP’s South East District Sept. 14-23.

“Last year was a great experience to meet the kids, families, and the members of this charity,” Grabinsky said on his fundraising website. “It is personally rewarding to travel around BC knowing that each leg of this adventure leads to meeting another family.”

In a news release, Grabinsky said that just this week Cops for Kids provided an iPad, protective cover and iTunes cards for a local child to allow them greater accessibility and communication with their family at home.

Grabinsky’s goal is to raise $2,000 and as of Saturday morning he had raised $1,475. Donations can be made on his fundraising website raiseathon.ca/copsforkidsride/profile/29cbyhk . He is also selling $2 raffle tickets for a holiday gift certificate. They can be purchased at the Revelstoke RCMP Detachment front desk.